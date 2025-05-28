UAE Hosts Pivotal Gathering of Global Search and Rescue Experts

Abu Dhabi is currently hosting the 39th COSPAS-SARSAT Joint Committee Meeting, marking a significant event in the calendar of global search and rescue operations. The gathering, facilitated by the UAE's National Search and Rescue Centre, spans from May 27 to June 5, 2025, bringing together over 200 experts from around the world.

Key discussions at the meeting include enhancing satellite-based rescue efforts and incorporating advanced technologies, with representation from over 45 countries and major international organizations such as ICAO, IMO, and ITU. Principal Operations Officer Cheryl Bertoia highlighted the UAE's instrumental role in nurturing strategic partnerships and expertise sharing for global humanitarian missions.

The event is focusing on the integration of the MEOSAR satellite system and the potential inclusion of artificial intelligence in future operations. Bertoia acknowledged the UAE's cutting-edge symposium environment, expressing optimism about the integration of two-way communication with distress beacons, aimed at boosting operational effectiveness in rescue missions.

