President Murmu Receives Credentials from Global Diplomats
In a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six nations, enhancing international ties. The countries represented were Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkey, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu officially accepted the credentials from six esteemed Ambassadors and High Commissioners. The ceremony, held on Thursday, marked an important step in fostering international relations, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.
The diplomats representing their respective nations included Chavanart Thangsumphant from Thailand, Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas of Costa Rica, and Gurdip Bath representing Saint Kitts and Nevis. They were joined by Ali Murat Ersoy from Turkey, M Riaz Hamidullah of Bangladesh, and Azamat Yeskaraev from Kazakhstan.
By receiving these credentials, India continues to strengthen its diplomatic engagements with these countries, signifying a commitment to global cooperation and collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills and Upsets: Indian Shuttlers Face Mixed Fortunes at Thailand Open 2025
Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports
India Exits BWF Super 500 as Badminton Hopes Dim in Thailand Open
Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Thailand Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership