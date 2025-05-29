President Murmu Receives Credentials from Global Diplomats

In a significant diplomatic event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu officially accepted the credentials from six esteemed Ambassadors and High Commissioners. The ceremony, held on Thursday, marked an important step in fostering international relations, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.

The diplomats representing their respective nations included Chavanart Thangsumphant from Thailand, Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas of Costa Rica, and Gurdip Bath representing Saint Kitts and Nevis. They were joined by Ali Murat Ersoy from Turkey, M Riaz Hamidullah of Bangladesh, and Azamat Yeskaraev from Kazakhstan.

By receiving these credentials, India continues to strengthen its diplomatic engagements with these countries, signifying a commitment to global cooperation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)