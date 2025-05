India's Diplomatic Outreach: BJP's Algeria Mission Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a significant diplomatic mission, a delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Algeria to strengthen international support against terrorism. This outreach comes after the Pahalgam attack, which saw Algeria playing a crucial role in a UN Security Council resolution against Pakistan, according to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The delegation, comprising high-profile figures such as Nishikant Dubey and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, visited several notable sites, including the Church of Notre Dame d'Afrique in Algiers. Here, they paid homage to the Pahalgam attack victims, highlighting Algeria's support as a key player in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and its robust African economy.

The mission reflects India's broader strategy to garner international backing against terrorism and reinforces India's resolve showcased through Operation Sindoor. Following aggressive military responses to the Pahalgam attack, India's alliance-building efforts in East and Southeast Asia reiterate its commitment to a united front against global terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)