UAE and Lebanon Leaders Pledge to Strengthen Fraternal Ties

In a recent phone conversation, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering fraternal relations. The leaders also discussed regional and international issues, emphasizing stability and peace in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:22 IST
UAE, Lebanese Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation in phone call (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a significant phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday, as confirmed by official sources.

The discussion centered on enhancing the fraternal relations between the two nations, with both leaders expressing a commitment to deepen ties for mutual benefit.

Additionally, critical regional and international issues were addressed, focusing on promoting stability, peace, and prosperity across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

