UAE and Lebanon Leaders Pledge to Strengthen Fraternal Ties
In a recent phone conversation, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering fraternal relations. The leaders also discussed regional and international issues, emphasizing stability and peace in the Middle East.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a significant phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday, as confirmed by official sources.
The discussion centered on enhancing the fraternal relations between the two nations, with both leaders expressing a commitment to deepen ties for mutual benefit.
Additionally, critical regional and international issues were addressed, focusing on promoting stability, peace, and prosperity across the Middle East.
