India-Egypt Diplomatic Talks: A United Stance Against Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Supriya Sule, engaged in high-level talks with Egypt's Foreign Minister, emphasizing a reinforced economic partnership and condemning terrorism. Both nations vowed to bolster ties and address cross-border terrorism concerns, with tributes paid to Indian war heroes in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:50 IST
Members of multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, convened with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, in the New Administrative Capital on Tuesday. The talks, marked by Egypt's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, underscored the growing synergy between the two nations in combatting terrorism.

Abdelatty, labeling the Indo-Egyptian relationship as historic, emphasized the imperative to enhance economic ties to parallel their political relationship. 'Our nations share a great political rapport, but we must boost our trade and economic cooperation,' he stated. Abdelatty's firm stance against the Pahalgam attack, condemning it in the harshest terms, echoed across the meeting.

The diverse Indian delegation, comprising key figures like Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Manish Tewari, also visited the Heliopolis War Memorial to honor Indian soldiers from the World Wars. Their visit kickstarted with fruitful discussions on regional stability and anti-terrorism strategies with Egyptian counterparts and think tanks, aiming to foster a global coalition against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

