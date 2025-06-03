India-Egypt Diplomatic Talks: A United Stance Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, convened with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, in the New Administrative Capital on Tuesday. The talks, marked by Egypt's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, underscored the growing synergy between the two nations in combatting terrorism.

Abdelatty, labeling the Indo-Egyptian relationship as historic, emphasized the imperative to enhance economic ties to parallel their political relationship. 'Our nations share a great political rapport, but we must boost our trade and economic cooperation,' he stated. Abdelatty's firm stance against the Pahalgam attack, condemning it in the harshest terms, echoed across the meeting.

The diverse Indian delegation, comprising key figures like Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Manish Tewari, also visited the Heliopolis War Memorial to honor Indian soldiers from the World Wars. Their visit kickstarted with fruitful discussions on regional stability and anti-terrorism strategies with Egyptian counterparts and think tanks, aiming to foster a global coalition against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)