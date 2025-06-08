Left Menu

PTI Prepares Nationwide Movement Amid Leadership Crisis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials predict Imran Khan's bail by June 11. Meanwhile, the party pledges unity and plans a movement steered from prison, urging political collaboration for Pakistan's security. A key press conference on June 9 will detail their budget strategy amidst legal battles and widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:25 IST
PTI Prepares Nationwide Movement Amid Leadership Crisis
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to receive a bail decision on June 11, as confirmed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. This follows reports of the party's efforts to maintain unity amid celebrations marking the fourth Eid without their leader. Despite his absence, Khan's influential ideology remains the guiding force for PTI, according to ARY News.

Gohar Ali Khan revealed plans for a coalition with opposition parties, strategizing a movement spearheaded from behind bars to secure Pakistan's survival and security. Pending budget strategies are expected to be unveiled in a pivotal press conference scheduled for June 9. The arrest of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, remains a contentious issue, as claims surface regarding her detention without charges to exert pressure on the PTI leader.

Firmly dismissing internal discord allegations, Khan affirmed PTI's cohesive stance and dismissed speculative deals for Imran Khan's release. The Islamabad High Court deferred hearings on appeals for Imran and Bushra Khan's sentencing suspension in the Al-Qadir Trust case, following a National Accountability Bureau request for extended preparation time. In retaliation to governmental pressure, PTI intends to protest nationwide, stressing Imran Khan's determination as he orchestrates the campaign from confinement, PTI Senator Ali Zafar confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

