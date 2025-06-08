Retirees in Kabul Face Eid with Financial Struggles Amid Pension Delays
On the first day of Eid al-Adha, retirees in Kabul voiced concerns over pension payment delays, impacting their economic stability. Individuals like Zarifa and her sisters highlighted their struggles in the absence of timely financial support, urging the Taliban to expedite the pension distribution.
On the first day of Eid al-Adha, retirees in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, expressed their financial hardships, exacerbated by delays in pension disbursements, according to Tolo News. The retirees, facing economic instability, demanded faster resolution to alleviate their struggles during these significant festivities.
Zarifa, a retiree residing with her two sisters, shared her plight, lamenting their inability to adequately prepare for Eid due to financial difficulties. She implored the Islamic Emirate to consider the retirees' proposals, emphasizing their desperate situation.
Her sister, Zarmeena, questioned the prolonged delay in pension payments, now stretching into the fifth year. She criticized the lack of response from the Islamic Emirate, while Gulabuddin and other retirees echoed these concerns, urging an immediate action plan from the Taliban to address the pressing issue.
Ahmad Zia Noori appealed for relief during Eid, lamenting the ongoing struggle and calling on the Taliban to issue necessary orders to ensure peace for themselves and the retirees. Despite years of dedicated service in government institutions, retirees face mounting economic challenges awaiting their due pensions. The Taliban has yet to comment on the pension distribution schedule.
