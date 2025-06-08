Left Menu

Retirees in Kabul Face Eid with Financial Struggles Amid Pension Delays

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, retirees in Kabul voiced concerns over pension payment delays, impacting their economic stability. Individuals like Zarifa and her sisters highlighted their struggles in the absence of timely financial support, urging the Taliban to expedite the pension distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:21 IST
Retirees in Kabul Face Eid with Financial Struggles Amid Pension Delays
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, retirees in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, expressed their financial hardships, exacerbated by delays in pension disbursements, according to Tolo News. The retirees, facing economic instability, demanded faster resolution to alleviate their struggles during these significant festivities.

Zarifa, a retiree residing with her two sisters, shared her plight, lamenting their inability to adequately prepare for Eid due to financial difficulties. She implored the Islamic Emirate to consider the retirees' proposals, emphasizing their desperate situation.

Her sister, Zarmeena, questioned the prolonged delay in pension payments, now stretching into the fifth year. She criticized the lack of response from the Islamic Emirate, while Gulabuddin and other retirees echoed these concerns, urging an immediate action plan from the Taliban to address the pressing issue.

Ahmad Zia Noori appealed for relief during Eid, lamenting the ongoing struggle and calling on the Taliban to issue necessary orders to ensure peace for themselves and the retirees. Despite years of dedicated service in government institutions, retirees face mounting economic challenges awaiting their due pensions. The Taliban has yet to comment on the pension distribution schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025