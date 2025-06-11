Governor Newsom Rebukes Trump's Military Action in Los Angeles

In a forceful denunciation, California Governor Gavin Newsom labeled President Donald Trump's deployment of military forces in Los Angeles as a 'brazen abuse of power,' during a televised address on Tuesday. His remarks were made just before an all-night curfew set by Mayor Karen Bass began in downtown Los Angeles, urging dispersal of crowds that have been clashing with police for days.

Amid escalating tensions, protests surged across the United States on Tuesday, escalating in scale and intensity in multiple cities. In Chicago, protests turned confrontational with demonstrators hurling water bottles at police and damaging vehicles, whereas in New York, arrests were made near federal buildings in Lower Manhattan.

In Atlanta, authorities resorted to chemical agents and physical force to clear protesters from a highway, reflecting heightened confrontations between law enforcement and protestors. In Los Angeles, National Guard troops, alongside federal immigration officers, conducted raids despite state attempts to limit these military actions to safeguarding federal buildings downtown.

(With inputs from agencies.)