Sheikh Hamdan Boosts UAE's Global Space Leadership by Fostering Public-Private Synergy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with space startups in the UAE to promote a collaborative space ecosystem. Highlighting public-private partnerships, the meeting emphasized innovation and investment. Companies unveiled plans for expansion amidst UAE's regulatory support, fostering sustainable growth in this forward-thinking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:12 IST
Hamdan bin Mohammed explores future of space sector with leading UAE-based startups (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move to bolster the UAE's burgeoning space industry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, convened with representatives from leading space startups. This initiative underscores his commitment to fostering a thriving space ecosystem and reinforcing the UAE's dominance in the global space arena.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the necessity of fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors. He pointed out that ongoing innovation and long-term investment in cutting-edge technologies are crucial for developing a state-of-the-art space infrastructure. The Crown Prince lauded the potential of UAE-based firms and entrepreneurs in contributing to the sector's growth and in solidifying the nation's status as an international space hub.

The discussions centered around the space sector's pivotal role in driving sustainable economic development. Participants highlighted their projects and strategies aimed at fortifying public-private collaboration and broadening their reach globally. They welcomed UAE's supportive regulatory environment and initiatives like the Space Economic Zones Programme which aid in nurturing a collaborative and robust growth environment.

