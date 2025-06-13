Left Menu

Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions

Air India diverted several international flights due to the Iran-Israel escalation and subsequent Iranian airspace closure. Flights from multiple global locations, including London, New York, and Toronto, were rerouted with measures taken to minimize passenger disruption. The conflict arose after Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear program heightened regional tensions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India announced on Friday that numerous international flights had been rerouted or sent back to their points of origin. This disruption followed the closure of Iranian airspace in response to an unfolding conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by Israeli strikes.

Flights from prominent cities such as London, New York, and Toronto faced diversions to alternate locations like Vienna, Jeddah, and Frankfurt. The airline has assured passengers that efforts to minimize inconvenience are underway, including accommodations and flight rescheduling options.

The situation intensified after the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, prompting fears of imminent retaliation. The Israeli Air Force launched an operation to counter what it described as a grave threat, warning citizens nationwide to remain vigilant amidst the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

