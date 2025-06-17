Left Menu

Coordinated Evacuation Efforts Amid Iran-Israel Conflict: Insights from Israeli Ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, emphasizes coordination with India's MEA for Indian evacuations amidst the Iran-Israel conflict. Tel Aviv targets Iranian capabilities while avoiding civilian casualties. Economic and diplomatic discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor continue amidst regional instability. Indian students in Iran are relocated for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:20 IST
Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating conflict scenario between Iran and Israel, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, announced that Tel Aviv is working closely with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate Indians from the region. This collaboration involves organized transport logistics through Israel's Ministry of Transport for those wishing to leave.

Azar highlighted that Israel's military operations are precisely targeting sites linked to Iran's regime capabilities, with concerted efforts to minimize civilian impact. He confirmed that significant military targets, such as missile launchers and drones, have been hit, but acknowledged the sustained threat from remaining stockpiles. Diplomatic efforts continue to coax Iran back to negotiations with international stakeholders.

On a different note, Azar commented on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. He noted India's progress with UAE agreements, despite regional instability potentially influencing future developments. In parallel, India's MEA confirmed the evacuation of Indian students from Tehran, advising others on self-transport to leave affected areas safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

