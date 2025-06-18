Left Menu

Lawyers Threaten Boycott and Protest in Larkana Over Security Concerns

Lawyers in Larkana division are set to boycott court proceedings and ban police from entering courts if law and order isn't restored promptly. During a convention, legal professionals demanded action and threatened continuous protests unless the District Inspector General is transferred, citing failure to address security issues.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move to demand immediate security improvements, lawyers in Larkana division have announced a boycott of court proceedings and a ban on police entry into courts. Their demands include the removal of DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan, as reported by Dawn News.

The decision came during a high-level convention at the District Bar Association on Tuesday, with legal professionals from across the division expressing unanimous concern over the deteriorating law and order. If their demands are not met, lawyers warn of an indefinite sit-in outside the DIG's office.

Addressing the gathering, DBA President Advocate Muhammad Ismail Abro highlighted rampant incidents of theft and violence across the region's five districts. A meeting with DIG Pathan reportedly provided unsatisfactory responses, prompting the legal community to escalate their protest efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

