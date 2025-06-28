Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Durga Temple in Dhaka

In a contentious incident, the Bangladesh government has come under fire following the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka's Khilkhet area, which was reportedly erected on Bangladesh Railways land without official permission. Authorities clarified the temple's establishment violated prior agreements made during the last year's Durga Puja celebrations.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the local Hindu community had constructed a makeshift Puja Mandap without initial approval, which the railway authority conditionally permitted with the expectation of its removal post-festivities. Despite numerous reminders, organizers failed to dismantle the structure, which led to the recent eviction operation.

The Bangladesh Railways also cited urgent infrastructure projects requiring the disputed land, highlighting the state's policy against unauthorized religious constructions. However, the demolition has drawn severe criticism from minority groups and international observers, who accuse the government of not adequately defending Hindu sites amidst rising extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)