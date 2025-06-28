Enduring Struggle: Balochistan's Cry for Justice

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) held its 5,864th day of protest in Quetta on Friday, marking one of South Asia's longest-running demonstrations. The enduring camp, active for over 16 years, highlights the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with families of the missing rallying for justice. Thousands of Baloch men and youth are reportedly victims of abductions by Pakistani security forces, according to The Balochistan Post.

Notables such as Khuda Bakhsh Baloch, Noor Muhammad Baloch, and Nazir Ahmad Baloch of Kalat visited the protest to express solidarity with the victims' families. VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch stated that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and civil liberty restrictions are systematic issues in Balochistan. He condemned the actions of state forces and accused them of permitting non-state armed groups to silence democratic movements and instill fear among the population.

Escalating military operations in regions like Makran, Kalat, and Awaran have left local populations anxious about their security and legal rights. Mama Qadeer called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to intervene, criticizing the international community's silence as complicit. Despite previous expressions of concern, the VBMP argues that significant investigations into the human rights abuses in Balochistan are lacking, and urgent action is needed.