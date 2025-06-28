Left Menu

Enduring Struggle: Balochistan's Cry for Justice

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons continues its 16-year protest in Quetta, spotlighting enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Families gather to seek justice for thousands allegedly taken by Pakistani forces. Calls for international intervention grow louder amid fears of military operations and human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:55 IST
Enduring Struggle: Balochistan's Cry for Justice
Baloch protest (Image Credit: X/@ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) held its 5,864th day of protest in Quetta on Friday, marking one of South Asia's longest-running demonstrations. The enduring camp, active for over 16 years, highlights the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with families of the missing rallying for justice. Thousands of Baloch men and youth are reportedly victims of abductions by Pakistani security forces, according to The Balochistan Post.

Notables such as Khuda Bakhsh Baloch, Noor Muhammad Baloch, and Nazir Ahmad Baloch of Kalat visited the protest to express solidarity with the victims' families. VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch stated that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and civil liberty restrictions are systematic issues in Balochistan. He condemned the actions of state forces and accused them of permitting non-state armed groups to silence democratic movements and instill fear among the population.

Escalating military operations in regions like Makran, Kalat, and Awaran have left local populations anxious about their security and legal rights. Mama Qadeer called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to intervene, criticizing the international community's silence as complicit. Despite previous expressions of concern, the VBMP argues that significant investigations into the human rights abuses in Balochistan are lacking, and urgent action is needed.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025