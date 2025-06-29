Trump Decries Netanyahu's Trial as 'Political Witch Hunt'
US President Donald Trump criticized the ongoing corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling it a 'political witch hunt.' He argued the trial disrupts crucial negotiations with Hamas and Iran. Netanyahu faces charges involving bribery and fraud, but he consistently denies them, calling the accusations 'fake.'
US President Donald Trump has branded the ongoing trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 'political witch hunt.' His comments came amidst Netanyahu's trial for alleged corruption charges, which include bribery and fraud, relating to Cases 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000, as reported by Anadolu Agency.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed concern over the timing of the trial, highlighting that Netanyahu was deeply involved in negotiating a deal with Hamas. He criticized the legal proceedings, drawing parallels to his experiences of political persecution.
Trump further highlighted the potential adverse impact on both Israel's negotiations and its alliance with the United States. He called for the cessation of Netanyahu's trial, labeling the charges as trivial and politically motivated. Since May 2020, Netanyahu's trial marked a historic first for a sitting Israeli leader, though he is legally allowed to remain in office unless the Supreme Court convicts him.
