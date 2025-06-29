UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival

Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Balloon Team is making its mark at the International Ballooning Festival "Air Brotherhood" in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, which runs until July 1. The event has attracted teams from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia, and several Russian participants, showcasing a wide international presence.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, leading the UAE contingent, emphasized the cultural mission of their participation. Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mansoori stated that their involvement extends beyond sports to promote Emirati culture and strengthen ties between the UAE and Russia. The team has been performing free aerial shows in front of Russian dignitaries and media.

Al Mansoori commended the Russian leadership's attention to their involvement and praised the enthusiastic reception from the Russian public at the festival's events and evening shows. This journey marks the second leg of the team's international tour, which began in Bristol, UK, aiming to spread the rich Arab and Islamic heritage globally. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)