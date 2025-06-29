Left Menu

UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival

The UAE Balloon Team is participating in the 'Air Brotherhood' festival in Russia, showcasing Emirati culture and fostering international relations. The event features participants from various countries, highlighting cultural exchange and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST
UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival
UAE balloon ascends in Russian skies (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Balloon Team is making its mark at the International Ballooning Festival "Air Brotherhood" in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, which runs until July 1. The event has attracted teams from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia, and several Russian participants, showcasing a wide international presence.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, leading the UAE contingent, emphasized the cultural mission of their participation. Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mansoori stated that their involvement extends beyond sports to promote Emirati culture and strengthen ties between the UAE and Russia. The team has been performing free aerial shows in front of Russian dignitaries and media.

Al Mansoori commended the Russian leadership's attention to their involvement and praised the enthusiastic reception from the Russian public at the festival's events and evening shows. This journey marks the second leg of the team's international tour, which began in Bristol, UK, aiming to spread the rich Arab and Islamic heritage globally. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025