UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival
The UAE Balloon Team is participating in the 'Air Brotherhood' festival in Russia, showcasing Emirati culture and fostering international relations. The event features participants from various countries, highlighting cultural exchange and collaboration.
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Balloon Team is making its mark at the International Ballooning Festival "Air Brotherhood" in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, which runs until July 1. The event has attracted teams from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia, and several Russian participants, showcasing a wide international presence.
Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, leading the UAE contingent, emphasized the cultural mission of their participation. Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mansoori stated that their involvement extends beyond sports to promote Emirati culture and strengthen ties between the UAE and Russia. The team has been performing free aerial shows in front of Russian dignitaries and media.
Al Mansoori commended the Russian leadership's attention to their involvement and praised the enthusiastic reception from the Russian public at the festival's events and evening shows. This journey marks the second leg of the team's international tour, which began in Bristol, UK, aiming to spread the rich Arab and Islamic heritage globally. (ANI/WAM)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Strategizes Shift from Russian Nuclear Fuel Amid Gas Ban
Trump Proposes G7 Expansion to Include Russia and China
G7 Summit Showdown: Trump's Stance on Russia and Trade Fuels Tensions
Trump Holds Back Sanctions, Eyes Peace Deal with Russia
Macron Receives Positive Signal from Trump on Russia Sanctions