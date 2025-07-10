Trump Denounces Afghanistan Withdrawal as a National Humiliation

In a blistering critique, former US President Donald Trump condemned the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, labeling it as "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," according to TOLO News. During a cabinet meeting, Trump questioned the judgement of US military leaders, notably former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. He highlighted the abandonment of military hardware and the loss of the strategically significant Bagram Airbase.

Trump remarked, "They left all that equipment behind," criticizing the rationale of leaving behind valuable military assets. Referring to Milley's decisions, Trump claimed, "We're better off leaving the equipment? Why? It's cheaper to leave $150 million airplane rather than flying it into Pakistan or India or someplace," expressing disdain for what he views as poor strategic decisions. Trump emphasized Bagram's proximity to China's nuclear sites, asserting it is now under Chinese control - a claim refuted by Afghanistan's caretaker leadership.

According to TOLO News, Trump insisted the withdrawal signaled a loss of dignity for the US. He argued that securing Bagram could have ensured a strategic foothold in the region. Despite his reproach, security experts have warned against a renewed US military presence in Afghanistan, citing historical Afghan resistance to foreign troops. Military analyst Yousuf Amin Zazai told TOLO News that any foreign military would face local opposition. As Trump's presidency progresses, his official stance on Afghanistan remains undefined.