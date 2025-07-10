Left Menu

Trump Denounces Afghanistan Withdrawal as a National Humiliation

President Donald Trump harshly criticized the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as the nation's most embarrassing moment, targeting military leaders' decisions. He emphasized the strategic loss of Bagram Airbase, underlining its importance given proximity to China. Trump's comments come amid ongoing silence on Afghanistan policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:42 IST
Trump Denounces Afghanistan Withdrawal as a National Humiliation
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a blistering critique, former US President Donald Trump condemned the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, labeling it as "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," according to TOLO News. During a cabinet meeting, Trump questioned the judgement of US military leaders, notably former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. He highlighted the abandonment of military hardware and the loss of the strategically significant Bagram Airbase.

Trump remarked, "They left all that equipment behind," criticizing the rationale of leaving behind valuable military assets. Referring to Milley's decisions, Trump claimed, "We're better off leaving the equipment? Why? It's cheaper to leave $150 million airplane rather than flying it into Pakistan or India or someplace," expressing disdain for what he views as poor strategic decisions. Trump emphasized Bagram's proximity to China's nuclear sites, asserting it is now under Chinese control - a claim refuted by Afghanistan's caretaker leadership.

According to TOLO News, Trump insisted the withdrawal signaled a loss of dignity for the US. He argued that securing Bagram could have ensured a strategic foothold in the region. Despite his reproach, security experts have warned against a renewed US military presence in Afghanistan, citing historical Afghan resistance to foreign troops. Military analyst Yousuf Amin Zazai told TOLO News that any foreign military would face local opposition. As Trump's presidency progresses, his official stance on Afghanistan remains undefined.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025