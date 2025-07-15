Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Ohio's Race for Governor and NYC's Socialist Debate

The political landscape shifts as Ohio's Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy challenges Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, stirring controversy by labeling him a 'radical socialist.' Meanwhile, President Trump threatens to deport Mamdani for resisting ICE. As the rhetoric intensifies, the battle lines between socialism and capitalism are drawn wider.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:31 IST
  • United States

The political tension escalates between Ohio and New York as Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy targets Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Ramaswamy, leveraging his campaign for Ohio Governor, uses Mamdani's socialist politics to bolster his platform.

Ramaswamy, once a co-lead at the US Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, announced his gubernatorial run following Mamdani's controversial win. The digital billboards promoting his campaign urge New Yorkers to consider Ohio, deriding Mamdani's policies.

Meanwhile, former President Trump labels Mamdani a "Communist Lunatic," promising to prevent his influence over New York. As threats of deportation loom, Mamdani vows to stand firm against what he perceives as intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

