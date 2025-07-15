Political Firestorm: Ohio's Race for Governor and NYC's Socialist Debate

The political tension escalates between Ohio and New York as Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy targets Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Ramaswamy, leveraging his campaign for Ohio Governor, uses Mamdani's socialist politics to bolster his platform.

Ramaswamy, once a co-lead at the US Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, announced his gubernatorial run following Mamdani's controversial win. The digital billboards promoting his campaign urge New Yorkers to consider Ohio, deriding Mamdani's policies.

Meanwhile, former President Trump labels Mamdani a "Communist Lunatic," promising to prevent his influence over New York. As threats of deportation loom, Mamdani vows to stand firm against what he perceives as intimidation tactics.

