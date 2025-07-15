In a move that underscores the escalating maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, China has lodged a formal diplomatic protest against Japan's planned transfer of Abukuma-class destroyers to the Philippines. According to The Eurasian Times, this initiative is part of Japan's strategic shift to deepen security ties with nations grappling with Beijing's assertive tactics in disputed waters.

The situation has provoked a strong reaction from Beijing, with China's Ministry of Defense issuing statements that evoke historical grievances, accusing Japan of reviving militarism. This rhetoric coincides with the timing of the 80th anniversary of China's "War of Resistance", and highlights the geopolitical tug-of-war between established powers and emerging alliances.

The Philippines stands to gain significantly from acquiring these vessels, which are equipped with advanced anti-submarine and stealth capabilities. The potential deal illustrates Japan's commitment to supporting regional allies against perceived Chinese aggression, emphasizing a shift towards greater military cooperation in the face of persistent threats from China.

