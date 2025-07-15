Left Menu

Navigating Tensions in the Pacific: Japan's Naval Diplomacy Rattles China

China protests Japan's possible transfer of Abukuma-class destroyers to the Philippines, marking a shift in Japan's defense posture. This move is seen as a response to China's maritime aggression. The transfer, which includes anti-submarine and radar-evading features, underscores growing Indo-Pacific alliances against Chinese expansionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:50 IST
Navigating Tensions in the Pacific: Japan's Naval Diplomacy Rattles China
China Panics Over Japan's Naval Support to Philippines, Exposes Hypocrisy by Weaponising WWII History. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a move that underscores the escalating maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, China has lodged a formal diplomatic protest against Japan's planned transfer of Abukuma-class destroyers to the Philippines. According to The Eurasian Times, this initiative is part of Japan's strategic shift to deepen security ties with nations grappling with Beijing's assertive tactics in disputed waters.

The situation has provoked a strong reaction from Beijing, with China's Ministry of Defense issuing statements that evoke historical grievances, accusing Japan of reviving militarism. This rhetoric coincides with the timing of the 80th anniversary of China's "War of Resistance", and highlights the geopolitical tug-of-war between established powers and emerging alliances.

The Philippines stands to gain significantly from acquiring these vessels, which are equipped with advanced anti-submarine and stealth capabilities. The potential deal illustrates Japan's commitment to supporting regional allies against perceived Chinese aggression, emphasizing a shift towards greater military cooperation in the face of persistent threats from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025