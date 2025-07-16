Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Strengthens Sports Ties with La Liga in Madrid Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited La Liga's headquarters in Madrid as part of his Spain tour, focusing on sports infrastructure and youth training. Discussions with La Liga officials highlighted cooperation in football development. The visit is part of Yadav's broader initiative for global investment and partnerships.

16-07-2025
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, in a significant move to bolster sports infrastructure, visited the headquarters of Spain's elite football league, La Liga, in Madrid on Wednesday. His visit underscored the state's commitment to enhancing facilities for young athletes, particularly in football.

Yadav engaged with senior La Liga officials to explore opportunities for collaboration in sports development and youth training. 'La Liga is pivotal in promoting football,' Yadav told ANI, affirming his government's dedication to nurturing young talent with high-quality training and facilities.

This visit forms part of CM Yadav's broader official tour to Spain, which focuses on fostering global investment, technology exchange, and employment under the 'Global Dialogue 2025' initiative. His tour follows a successful three-day visit to the UAE, where multiple avenues for future collaboration were explored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

