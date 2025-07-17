UNHCR Highlights Crisis: Afghan Migrants Face Unstable Future Amidst Deportations

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, expressed grave concerns about the ongoing deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran, as international aid decreases, according to Tolo News.

In his interview with Tolo News, Jamal underscored the enduring importance of Afghanistan, especially amidst recent regional conflicts in Pakistan, India, Israel, and Iran. He questioned whether the world wants to see Afghanistan added to the list of unstable regions. Also noted was the lack of dignity in the current deportation processes from Iran.

Jamal emphasized the need for collaborative efforts with Iran to ensure migrants are treated with dignity, believing that both parties want improved protocols. UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric further highlighted the burden these deportations place on Afghanistan's frail support systems, with over 1.3 million returnees straining resources in a country where poverty affects 70% of the population.

