Madhya Pradesh CM Cultivates Economic Ties in Spain, Eyes Sustainable Growth with Inditex

In a bid to solidify Madhya Pradesh's position on the global textile map, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held strategic discussions with executives from Spanish clothing giant Inditex at their A Coruna headquarters. The meeting underscored the Indian state's strengths in sustainable raw cotton production and its ambition to become a key player in Inditex's supply chain.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's credentials, Yadav pointed to its status as a leading producer of organic cotton and emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable practices such as water conservation and renewable energy. 'We are not just building businesses, but building a green future,' Yadav stated, inviting Inditex to set up a garmenting unit at PM MITRA Park.

During his visit, Yadav also met with Spanish business leaders and addressed the Indian diaspora in Madrid, spotlighting Madhya Pradesh's diverse investment potential across sectors from IT to tourism. His engagements form part of a broader international outreach aimed at fostering closer economic ties and opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration.