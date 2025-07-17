Madhya Pradesh CM Cultivates Economic Ties in Spain, Eyes Sustainable Growth with Inditex
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav met with Inditex officials in Spain, promoting the state's sustainability as a textile hub. The meeting aimed to establish Madhya Pradesh as a major partner in Inditex's sourcing strategies. Yadav also engaged with Spanish business leaders and the Indian diaspora for investment opportunities.
- Country:
- Spain
In a bid to solidify Madhya Pradesh's position on the global textile map, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held strategic discussions with executives from Spanish clothing giant Inditex at their A Coruna headquarters. The meeting underscored the Indian state's strengths in sustainable raw cotton production and its ambition to become a key player in Inditex's supply chain.
Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's credentials, Yadav pointed to its status as a leading producer of organic cotton and emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable practices such as water conservation and renewable energy. 'We are not just building businesses, but building a green future,' Yadav stated, inviting Inditex to set up a garmenting unit at PM MITRA Park.
During his visit, Yadav also met with Spanish business leaders and addressed the Indian diaspora in Madrid, spotlighting Madhya Pradesh's diverse investment potential across sectors from IT to tourism. His engagements form part of a broader international outreach aimed at fostering closer economic ties and opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration.
ALSO READ
Assam’s investment opportunities, tea trade, tourism potential showcased in New York
Madhya Pradesh-Punjab Partnership: A New Era of Investment Opportunities
Modi's Landmark Trinidad Visit Strengthens Cultural and Economic Ties
Japan Strengthens Economic Ties with Gujarat: Focus on Semiconductors and Infrastructure
Exploring Saudi Investment Opportunities in India's Fertilizer Sector