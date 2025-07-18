Punjab Battles Monsoon Fury: Floods Claim 103 Lives Amid Intensified Rains
Punjab, hit by severe monsoon rains, faces flood crises with 103 deaths. The PDMA warns of increased water levels due to rain and glacial melts. With multiple districts under emergency, rescue teams, including the Pakistan Army, are actively engaged as more rainfall is anticipated in the coming weeks.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Punjab, escalating monsoon rains and glacial melts have precipitated a dire flood scenario, claiming 103 lives and necessitating emergency measures in numerous districts. At Kalabagh on the Indus River, a medium-level flood signal was raised, with water inflows recorded at a concerning 447,941 cusecs.
Authorities have responded by imposing Section 144 and implementing a state of emergency. The National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities continue to coordinate extensive rescue operations, with over 15,000 rescue personnel and 800 boats deployed in critically affected areas. The Potohar plateau saw significant rescue efforts, notably in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Chakwal.
The monsoon's unprecedented intensity, nearly 65% above normal rates, has prompted calls for a comprehensive disaster management strategy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized proactive federal and provincial planning to mitigate future climate-induced disasters. With more monsoon rains expected, vigilance remains crucial.
ALSO READ
Tripura's Landmark Move: Boosting Road Safety with Modern Emergency Response
Arkade Developers Acquires Iconic Filmistan Studios for Landmark Housing Project
GemLife's Landmark Listing: A Game-Changer in Australia's IPO Scene
Supreme Court to Decide on Landmark Transgender Rights Case
Supreme Court to Tackle Transgender Athletes' Rights in Landmark Cases