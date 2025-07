Taiwan Stands Firm: Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim Addresses Rising Chinese Threats

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reiterated the government's unwavering dedication to national security and regional stability on Friday in response to growing Chinese threats, as reported by Focus Taiwan. Addressing an assembly of foreign correspondents and de facto embassy officials in Taipei, Hsiao underscored Taiwan's strategic position in a fiercely contested geopolitical landscape.

Hsiao pointed out the increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan through military escalations and economic coercion since President Lai Ching-te's inauguration in May 2024. She criticized Beijing's tactics as aggressive, warning that efforts to divide Taiwanese society counteract the status quo China claims to uphold. Hsiao detailed the government's defense strategies, focusing on military reforms aimed at creating a capable and responsive force, emphasizing asymmetric warfare and joint operations.

Highlighting modern security challenges beyond traditional battlefields, Hsiao highlighted the importance of combating cyberattacks and disinformation in safeguarding national resilience. She praised Taiwan's collaborative military and civilian preparedness exercises, exemplified by the recent Han Kuang drills. On cross-strait dynamics, Hsiao reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to a stable status quo, advocating for proactive engagement through democratic innovation and international alliances.

