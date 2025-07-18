Nepal Blocks Telegram Amid Rising Online Fraud and Money Laundering Concerns

Nepal's decision to block the messaging app Telegram underscores escalating concerns over online fraud and money laundering. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority has directed service providers to cut access to the app, citing its role in serious criminal activities, including fraud and laundering, as well as its history of privacy-focused messaging.

The move aligns Nepal with Vietnam, which implemented a similar ban on Telegram earlier, accusing it of hosting harmful and state-oppositional content. This crackdown reflects a growing trend among nations reacting to the app's encrypted features often seen as a double-edged sword for both privacy and criminal misuse.

Telegram, boasting nearly one billion users globally, continues to face scrutiny over security issues. Founder Pavel Durov has been embroiled in legal challenges in France related to extremist content on the platform. As nations like Nepal engage in digital security enforcement, Telegram's operations are increasingly under the microscope.