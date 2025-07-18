Nepal's Communist Factions Reunify Ahead of 2027 Elections: A New Chapter Begins
Two splinter communist parties in Nepal, CPN-Unified Socialist and CPN Unity National Campaign, have merged, marking a significant step towards unifying Nepal's leftist forces. This merger aims to fortify the communist movement as the nation prepares for its next general election in 2027.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant political development, Nepal's CPN-Unified Socialist and CPN Unity National Campaign have announced their merger ahead of the 2027 general elections. The unification, unveiled at a ceremony in Kathmandu, aims to consolidate the country's leftist factions.
Leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam, the latter becoming the third-ranking official in the Unified Socialist Party, emphasize that this merger reflects a shared commitment to strengthen Nepal's communist movement through widened left unity. The agreement follows prolonged negotiations, spotlighting ideological and strategic consensus.
Despite the merger's potential to consolidate power, the prospect of unification with the CPN-UML remains off the table, reflecting continued divisions within Nepal's communist bloc. The move is seen as pivotal as political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections.
ALSO READ
AIMIM should stay away from elections in Bihar: RJD leader Manoj Jha
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy confident of landslide win in 2028 elections
Nadda calls on former Himachal CMs Shanta Kumar, Dhumal to discuss strategy for next elections
Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Son Tejashwi for RJD Leadership Ahead of Elections
Lalu Prasad's Legacy: Passing the Baton to Tejashwi Ahead of Bihar Elections