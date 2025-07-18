Left Menu

Nepal's Communist Factions Reunify Ahead of 2027 Elections: A New Chapter Begins

Two splinter communist parties in Nepal, CPN-Unified Socialist and CPN Unity National Campaign, have merged, marking a significant step towards unifying Nepal's leftist forces. This merger aims to fortify the communist movement as the nation prepares for its next general election in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:54 IST
Chairman of CPN-Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal (Right) hugs chairman of CPN Unity National Campaign Bamdev Gautam (Left) following the announcement on 18 July (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant political development, Nepal's CPN-Unified Socialist and CPN Unity National Campaign have announced their merger ahead of the 2027 general elections. The unification, unveiled at a ceremony in Kathmandu, aims to consolidate the country's leftist factions.

Leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam, the latter becoming the third-ranking official in the Unified Socialist Party, emphasize that this merger reflects a shared commitment to strengthen Nepal's communist movement through widened left unity. The agreement follows prolonged negotiations, spotlighting ideological and strategic consensus.

Despite the merger's potential to consolidate power, the prospect of unification with the CPN-UML remains off the table, reflecting continued divisions within Nepal's communist bloc. The move is seen as pivotal as political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections.

