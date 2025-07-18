Nepal's Communist Factions Reunify Ahead of 2027 Elections: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant political development, Nepal's CPN-Unified Socialist and CPN Unity National Campaign have announced their merger ahead of the 2027 general elections. The unification, unveiled at a ceremony in Kathmandu, aims to consolidate the country's leftist factions.

Leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam, the latter becoming the third-ranking official in the Unified Socialist Party, emphasize that this merger reflects a shared commitment to strengthen Nepal's communist movement through widened left unity. The agreement follows prolonged negotiations, spotlighting ideological and strategic consensus.

Despite the merger's potential to consolidate power, the prospect of unification with the CPN-UML remains off the table, reflecting continued divisions within Nepal's communist bloc. The move is seen as pivotal as political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections.