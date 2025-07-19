Syria's Southern Chaos: Military Intervention and Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ethnic Clashes
Syria deploys security forces to Suwayda after deadly Druze-Bedouin clashes and Israeli intervention. An uncertain ceasefire, brokered with US support, follows. President al-Sharaa responds to international interventions, while violence continues. Ethnic tensions claim lives and displace thousands, with services disrupted amid extrajudicial killings and strategic regional implications.
- Country:
- Syria
Following intense clashes between Druze and Bedouin armed groups in the southern province of Suwayda, Syria has deployed its security forces in an effort to stabilize the troubled region, Al Jazeera reported. The deployment occurs amidst an uncertain ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Syria.
President Ahmed al-Sharaa, addressing the nation, highlighted international calls for intervention to restore security. He condemned Israeli actions as escalating tensions and acknowledged U.S. support in achieving the ceasefire, which aims to 'spare Syrian blood' and maintain national unity, according to Al Jazeera.
Reports indicate questions remain over the presence of Syrian troops in Suwayda city while ongoing ethnic clashes, resulting in over 260 deaths and the displacement of 80,000 people, disrupt basic services. Druze leaders exhibit divided stances on the ceasefire, complicating the volatile situation further, Al Jazeera noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Suwayda
- Druze
- Bedouin
- Israel
- ceasefire
- clashes
- displacement
- ethnic conflict
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Trump on Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire deal: will know in 24 hours
New Gaza ceasefire deal on table – will this time be different?
UN Expert: Corporate Profiteering Sustains Israel’s Occupation and Genocide
West Bank town becomes 'big prison' as Israel fences it in
UPDATE 1-Israeli military prepares plan to ensure Iran cannot threaten Israel, defence minister says