Syria's Southern Chaos: Military Intervention and Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ethnic Clashes

Following intense clashes between Druze and Bedouin armed groups in the southern province of Suwayda, Syria has deployed its security forces in an effort to stabilize the troubled region, Al Jazeera reported. The deployment occurs amidst an uncertain ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Syria.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa, addressing the nation, highlighted international calls for intervention to restore security. He condemned Israeli actions as escalating tensions and acknowledged U.S. support in achieving the ceasefire, which aims to 'spare Syrian blood' and maintain national unity, according to Al Jazeera.

Reports indicate questions remain over the presence of Syrian troops in Suwayda city while ongoing ethnic clashes, resulting in over 260 deaths and the displacement of 80,000 people, disrupt basic services. Druze leaders exhibit divided stances on the ceasefire, complicating the volatile situation further, Al Jazeera noted.

