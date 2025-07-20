Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm Against Rising Chinese Threats, Says Vice President

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasizes the nation's robust commitment to national security amid increasing Chinese aggression. Through strategic reforms and societal resilience, Taiwan aims to counter complex threats while shaping its future through regional cooperation, innovation, and unwavering democratic principles, maintaining cross-strait stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:08 IST
Taiwan Stands Firm Against Rising Chinese Threats, Says Vice President
Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Vice President, Hsiao Bi-khim, reiterated the government's strong dedication to national security and regional stability amid escalating Chinese threats, as reported by Taipei Times. Addressing foreign correspondents and foreign office representatives in Taipei, Hsiao highlighted the complex geopolitical landscape Taiwan is navigating.

Hsiao noted that China's actions, involving military provocations and economic pressure, have intensified since President William Lai assumed office in 2024. She criticized China's aggressive tactics, emphasizing Taiwan's strategic response, which includes military modernization and societal resilience, to deter these threats.

Emphasizing the evolution of Taiwan's military, Hsiao spoke about focusing on asymmetric warfare and joint operations while also addressing non-traditional challenges like cyberattacks. Highlighting recent military exercises, she reinforced Taiwan's strategy combining military readiness with civilian involvement, aiming to sustain the cross-strait status quo and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025