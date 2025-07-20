Taiwan Stands Firm Against Rising Chinese Threats, Says Vice President
Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasizes the nation's robust commitment to national security amid increasing Chinese aggression. Through strategic reforms and societal resilience, Taiwan aims to counter complex threats while shaping its future through regional cooperation, innovation, and unwavering democratic principles, maintaining cross-strait stability.
Taiwan's Vice President, Hsiao Bi-khim, reiterated the government's strong dedication to national security and regional stability amid escalating Chinese threats, as reported by Taipei Times. Addressing foreign correspondents and foreign office representatives in Taipei, Hsiao highlighted the complex geopolitical landscape Taiwan is navigating.
Hsiao noted that China's actions, involving military provocations and economic pressure, have intensified since President William Lai assumed office in 2024. She criticized China's aggressive tactics, emphasizing Taiwan's strategic response, which includes military modernization and societal resilience, to deter these threats.
Emphasizing the evolution of Taiwan's military, Hsiao spoke about focusing on asymmetric warfare and joint operations while also addressing non-traditional challenges like cyberattacks. Highlighting recent military exercises, she reinforced Taiwan's strategy combining military readiness with civilian involvement, aiming to sustain the cross-strait status quo and regional peace.
