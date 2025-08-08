Geomagnetic Disturbances Emanate from Solar Coronal Hole

Scientists have forecasted geomagnetic field disturbances on Earth caused by the impact of a solar coronal hole. This announcement was made on August 8 by the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to a statement released by the laboratory, Earth's magnetic field will experience fluctuations over the next 5-7 days. These disturbances will reach a yellow-level intensity, then recede, only to surge once more.

This prediction was shared via the laboratory's Telegram channel, highlighting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of solar activities affecting our planet's magnetic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)