Venkaiah Naidu Criticizes US Stance on India's Russian Oil Imports

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has openly criticized the United States for its objection to India's oil imports from Russia, stating that the same countries importing Russian oil are criticizing New Delhi for similar actions. Naidu emphasized that India's import decisions will be guided by national interest alone.

In a statement to the press in the capital, Naidu remarked that despite ongoing tensions with Washington over Russian crude purchases and recent US tariffs on Indian goods, India will not compromise its policies. He underscored India's resolve to operate independently, maintaining relations with all nations, including the US, while upholding its position as the largest democracy.

Naidu also expressed dissatisfaction with US support for Pakistan, labeling it a 'haven for terrorism'. His comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump's remarks about suspending trade talks with India pending tariff disputes. The US increased tariffs on Indian imports, citing India's continued Russian oil imports as a justification.

The US State Department maintains that India is a 'strategic partner', although recent geopolitical and trade differences have complicated bilateral relations.

