UAE President Applauds Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Pact

In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan following the signing of a landmark peace agreement with Armenia.

During their phone conversation, Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that the agreement would mark a new era of cooperation between the two nations, enhancing peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

He reaffirmed the UAE's dedication to promoting dialogue and diplomacy to uphold stability worldwide. President Aliyev thanked the UAE for its efforts in bolstering regional and global peace and security, with discussions also focusing on strengthening economic and investment ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)