Sindhi Leader Raises Global Alarm on Resource Exploitation

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat warns against the exploitation of Sindh's resources, criticizing Pakistan's military and international collaborators. He highlights the Sindhi people's commitment to resist such actions, urging global entities to respect their right to self-determination, emphasizing their historical and cultural legacy.

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat (Image Source: X@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold proclamation, Shafi Burfat, head of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), issued a severe warning to the global community regarding the exploitation of Sindh's natural resources. Burfat accused the Pakistani military establishment of scheming to exploit Sindh's oil, gas, and minerals in collaboration with international powers, asserting that the Sindhi people would not concede to such actions.

Echoing concerns over Pakistan's military leadership, Burfat criticized the United States for designating a Baloch organization as a 'terrorist entity' while overlooking Pakistan's 'corrupt and criminal military.' He described current Army Chief General Asim Munir as having an 'extremist and militant mindset' and called for the United Nations to assess his mental health.

Stressing the significance of Sindh's resources as 'inalienable property' of the Sindhi nation, Burfat issued a solidarity call for resisting exploitation by Pakistan and foreign entities. He emphasized the Sindhi nation's secular, democratic legacy, vowing to protect their homeland, Sindhudesh, from any adversary threatening their existence and sovereignty.

