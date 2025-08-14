Sindhi Leader Raises Global Alarm on Resource Exploitation

In a bold proclamation, Shafi Burfat, head of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), issued a severe warning to the global community regarding the exploitation of Sindh's natural resources. Burfat accused the Pakistani military establishment of scheming to exploit Sindh's oil, gas, and minerals in collaboration with international powers, asserting that the Sindhi people would not concede to such actions.

Echoing concerns over Pakistan's military leadership, Burfat criticized the United States for designating a Baloch organization as a 'terrorist entity' while overlooking Pakistan's 'corrupt and criminal military.' He described current Army Chief General Asim Munir as having an 'extremist and militant mindset' and called for the United Nations to assess his mental health.

Stressing the significance of Sindh's resources as 'inalienable property' of the Sindhi nation, Burfat issued a solidarity call for resisting exploitation by Pakistan and foreign entities. He emphasized the Sindhi nation's secular, democratic legacy, vowing to protect their homeland, Sindhudesh, from any adversary threatening their existence and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)