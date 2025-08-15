Left Menu

India Stands Firm in Trade Talks; Farmer Interests Non-negotiable

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated India's commitment to protecting its farmers' interests during trade talks with the US, particularly on tariff issues. Highlighting India's stance for fair agreements, Chouhan emphasized that no deals would be made at the expense of farmers' rights, echoing Prime Minister Modi's sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:14 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reinforced India's resolve to safeguard its farmers' interests during ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, particularly focusing on tariff issues within the agricultural and dairy sectors. Speaking to farmers in New Delhi, Chouhan declared that India will not engage in any agreements that could compromise the rights of its farmers, underscoring the importance of equitable trade relations.

Highlighting an agreement with the United Kingdom allowing tariff-free entry for Indian agricultural products, the minister cautioned against potential trade deals that might flood Indian markets with foreign goods, imperiling domestic agriculture. He emphasized the disparities in farming scales between India and other countries as a key factor in maintaining protective measures for Indian farmers.

Chouhan echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to encapsulating farmers' rights in any trade policy, citing Modi's Independence Day address that firmly opposed any policies detrimental to Indian farmers. This comes amid pressure from the U.S. to open India's agricultural markets further, accompanied by proposed additional tariffs over India's purchase of Russian oil.

