PM Modi Accuses Congress of Inaction Against Terrorism, Champions Stronger Security and Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of inaction on terrorism and praised India's decisive security measures under the BJP government. Highlighting 'Operation Sindoor' and development projects, he stressed the country's strengthened resolve and criticized Congress for straying from Mahatma Gandhi's principles of self-reliance and cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed the Congress party on Monday for alleged negligence in addressing terrorism during its reign. At an event inaugurating multiple development projects, Modi contended that while terrorists shed blood, Congress remained inactive in Delhi. The Prime Minister lauded the BJP-led government's unyielding stance on terrorism, ensuring militants and their sponsors are pursued relentlessly.

Modi cited the swift execution of 'Operation Sindoor' as emblematic of India's fortified security framework, likening it to Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra—a symbol of justice and protection. He drew attention to the annihilation of terrorists at Pahalgam, underscoring India's newfound assertiveness.

Emphasizing Gujarat's rich heritage, Modi invoked the legacy of two 'Mohans'—Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi—as pillars of security and self-reliance. Critiquing Congress for misusing Gandhi's name while forsaking his principles of Swadeshi and cleanliness, Modi expressed disappointment over the party's departure from Gandhi's ideals. Additionally, he inaugurated railway projects to boost Gujarat's connectivity and economic development, in line with his vision of infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

