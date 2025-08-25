Vietnam and Nepal Unite: Strengthening Ties in Trade, Tourism, and Culture

In a visit that underscores deepening ties, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan wrapped up a three-day tour of Nepal by exploring Kathmandu and Lalitpur's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Her itinerary included the Bouddhanath Stupa and Patan Durbar Square, where she cemented cultural connections with local dignitaries.

During a high-level meeting, Vice President Xuan and Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel explored opportunities for expanding bilateral ties in various sectors, including trade, tourism, and technology, while also lauding each other's economic progress. They emphasized the cultural bond of Buddhism as a bridge for deeper connection.

Bilateral consultations focused on celebrating five decades of diplomatic relations and exploring future cooperation in trade and connectivity. Nepali officials sought Vietnamese support for flights to major Nepalese airports, while both countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation through organizations like the Non-Aligned Movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)