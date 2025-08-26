Tensions Surge as Venezuela Fortifies Border Amid US Drug Operation

In a significant escalation of regional security tensions, Venezuela has announced the deployment of 15,000 troops to its border with Colombia. This move is aimed at intensifying efforts against drug trafficking, as reported by Al Jazeera, and comes shortly after the United States increased its military presence in the southern Caribbean by dispatching two additional navy ships as part of an anti-narcotics operation.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed that the deployment would reinforce security in the states of Zulia and Tachira, key areas bordering Colombia. "Here, we do fight drug trafficking; here, we do fight drug cartels on all fronts," Cabello declared, emphasizing a year-to-date seizure of 53 tonnes of drugs. Enhanced measures will include the use of aircraft, drones, and riverine security to curb criminal activities, as reported by Noticias Venevision. Cabello also urged Colombian counterparts to improve border security to maintain peace.

This military reinforcement follows accusations by the Trump administration linking Venezuela's leadership, including President Nicolas Maduro, to cocaine trafficking operations with drug cartels. In response, Maduro accused the US of seeking to incite regime change in Venezuela, welcoming thousands of militia members to bolster national security amid perceived threats. Both Maduro and Cabello have been implicated by US officials in collaborating with the Cartel de los Soles, labeled a terrorist group by Washington.

Compounding these accusations, the US government has doubled the reward for Nicolas Maduro's capture to USD 50 million, alongside an increased bounty on Cabello from USD 10 million to USD 25 million, according to reports from ANI.

