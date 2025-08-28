Sindh Faces Flour Crisis: Rising Prices Spark Outrage

Hyderabad [Pakistan], 28 Aug (ANI) - A stark uptick in flour prices across Sindh has sounded alarms, as prices for a 10-kg bag have climbed to PKR 950-1,000. This increase of PKR 150-180 in mere days has left consumers worried, according to The Express Tribune. Official statistics indicate over 900,000 tons of wheat are stockpiled in Sindh, with 200,000-250,000 bags in Hyderabad alone.

During the 2023-24 season, the government purchased wheat at PKR 2,200 per 40-kg. However, a lack of official procurement this year has compelled farmers to sell directly to traders, who are now accused of hoarding to manipulate prices. 'This is a direct challenge to government authority,' stated the General Secretary of the Ata Chakki Owners Social Welfare Association.

He reported that within just 10 days, the 100-kg wheat sack price surged by PKR 2,300-2,400 in Sindh and Punjab. Originally bought at PKR 2,200 per maund, it's now being sold at PKR 3,200 per 40 kg, described as sheer exploitation of both growers and consumers. He cited past shortages that caused public panic and warned of a similar crisis unless authorities act swiftly through raids and strict penalties to manage hoarding.

