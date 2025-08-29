BLA's Coordinated Assaults: Escalating Tensions in Balochistan

In a surge of violence, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its offensive against Pakistani security forces with a series of calculated attacks across Balochistan. The assaults, spread over several districts including Panjgur, Kachi, and Quetta, have left multiple soldiers dead and further strained regional stability.

On August 28, a targeted IED explosion in Panjgur killed six Pakistani soldiers, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the recent spate. The BLA, claiming responsibility, has issued a stern warning to local residents against supporting the Pakistani military, threatening harsh repercussions for perceived collaborators.

The BLA's relentless operations continued with attacks in Kachi and Quetta, resulting in more casualties and material losses. In a bold move, the group also intercepted police in Mian Ghundi, seizing weapons before releasing personnel with a cautionary ultimatum. The escalation underscores growing unrest and the BLA's resolve to disrupt military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)