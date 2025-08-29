Left Menu

BLA's Coordinated Assaults: Escalating Tensions in Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has launched a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces across multiple districts in Balochistan, claiming responsibility for several deadly operations targeting army personnel and supply routes. The BLA warns collaborators assisting Pakistani forces risk being designated as legitimate targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:00 IST
BLA's Coordinated Assaults: Escalating Tensions in Balochistan
Attack claimed by BLA (Image/Baloch Media Wing Hakkal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a surge of violence, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its offensive against Pakistani security forces with a series of calculated attacks across Balochistan. The assaults, spread over several districts including Panjgur, Kachi, and Quetta, have left multiple soldiers dead and further strained regional stability.

On August 28, a targeted IED explosion in Panjgur killed six Pakistani soldiers, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the recent spate. The BLA, claiming responsibility, has issued a stern warning to local residents against supporting the Pakistani military, threatening harsh repercussions for perceived collaborators.

The BLA's relentless operations continued with attacks in Kachi and Quetta, resulting in more casualties and material losses. In a bold move, the group also intercepted police in Mian Ghundi, seizing weapons before releasing personnel with a cautionary ultimatum. The escalation underscores growing unrest and the BLA's resolve to disrupt military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Q1 Growth

India's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Q1 Growth

 Global
2
Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League

Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League

 India
3
Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict

Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025