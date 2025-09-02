Left Menu

Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay visits India from September 3-6, 2023, focusing on reinforcing Indo-Bhutan relations. The trip includes stops in Gaya and Ayodhya, concluding in Delhi. Meetings with India's Prime Minister and other officials highlight the visit, emphasizing longstanding mutual cooperation and friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:57 IST
Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to fortify the diplomatic bonds between Bhutan and India, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay is on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6, 2023. The visit kicks off with programs in Gaya and Ayodhya before the delegation makes its way to the national capital, New Delhi.

During his visit, Bhutan's Prime Minister is scheduled to engage with key Indian officials, including a sit-down with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. This trip marks PM Tobgay's second visit to India this year, following his participation in the Leadership Conclave organized by the School of Ultimate Leadership in February.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted this series of visits as a testament to the enduring and robust partnership between India and Bhutan. With a history of trust and cooperation, these interactions are a staple in the steady exchange between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

