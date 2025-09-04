India and Singapore: Uniting Forces for a Brighter Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong met to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, coinciding with Wong's three-day visit to India. Talks covered global and regional developments alongside key cooperation areas such as trade and investment. Singapore's PM also engaged with other Indian leaders during the visit.
Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant bilateral meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday. The discussions between the two leaders took place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening the countries' collaborative relationship.
In a precursor to the main meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met PM Wong, emphasizing the intention to fortify India-Singapore ties. Jaishankar highlighted the productive potential of Wong's interactions with PM Modi in establishing a renewed roadmap for bilateral relations.
During his official visit to India, PM Wong, alongside his wife, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meetings underlined joint efforts in trade, investment, fintech, and healthcare, reflecting a mutual commitment to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
