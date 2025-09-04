Jaishankar Advocates Atmanirbharta Amid Global Changes While Celebrating India's Mathematical Legacy

In a call to action amid the rapidly evolving global landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged an increase in self-reliance and an emphasis on Atmanirbharta. Addressing attendees at the inauguration of an exhibition on India's rich mathematical history at the India International Centre, Jaishankar stressed that the ongoing transformation in global architecture requires a robust response that includes nation-building and a reinforcement of national identity.

Jaishankar stated, "The world is undergoing extraordinary changes; its architecture is being re-engineered before our eyes." He noted the complexity of current political issues and their unexpected economic volatility, arguing that the best strategy is to reinforce national identity while pursuing national interests uncompromisingly. The exhibition, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, is a testament to India rediscovering its historical prowess in mathematics through the ages, presented through ancient manuscripts.

Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran echoed Jaishankar's sentiments, emphasizing diplomacy's cultural component. The event, which extends until September 14, features discussions on South Asia's manuscript heritage and historical mathematical contributions, highlighting figures like Aryabhatta and Ramanujan. The conference is a collaborative endeavor with IIT Bombay and the Centre for Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems and Skills.

