Left Menu

Jaishankar Advocates Atmanirbharta Amid Global Changes While Celebrating India's Mathematical Legacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for self-reliance and national identity in response to global shifts. Speaking at an exhibition on India's mathematics legacy, he highlighted nation-building and cultural pride as key. The event also featured discussions on South Asia’s manuscript heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:14 IST
Jaishankar Advocates Atmanirbharta Amid Global Changes While Celebrating India's Mathematical Legacy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action amid the rapidly evolving global landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged an increase in self-reliance and an emphasis on Atmanirbharta. Addressing attendees at the inauguration of an exhibition on India's rich mathematical history at the India International Centre, Jaishankar stressed that the ongoing transformation in global architecture requires a robust response that includes nation-building and a reinforcement of national identity.

Jaishankar stated, "The world is undergoing extraordinary changes; its architecture is being re-engineered before our eyes." He noted the complexity of current political issues and their unexpected economic volatility, arguing that the best strategy is to reinforce national identity while pursuing national interests uncompromisingly. The exhibition, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, is a testament to India rediscovering its historical prowess in mathematics through the ages, presented through ancient manuscripts.

Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran echoed Jaishankar's sentiments, emphasizing diplomacy's cultural component. The event, which extends until September 14, features discussions on South Asia's manuscript heritage and historical mathematical contributions, highlighting figures like Aryabhatta and Ramanujan. The conference is a collaborative endeavor with IIT Bombay and the Centre for Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems and Skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
2
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global
3
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Affected

Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Af...

 India
4
Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025