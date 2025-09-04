Left Menu

Hong Kong's Top Talent Scheme Under Scrutiny After Fraud Allegations

A Hong Kong court has issued an arrest warrant for a Chinese man accused of falsifying academic credentials to exploit the Top Talent Pass Scheme. Concerns arise over potential abuses and insufficient background checks as Hong Kong balances talent attraction with maintaining immigration integrity.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hong Kong judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for Che Yuyi, a 30-year-old man from mainland China, who is accused of falsifying academic credentials to obtain a visa under the city's Top Talent Pass Scheme.

Reports indicate that Che, charged in October 2023, allegedly lied about holding a bachelor's degree in commerce from Monash University, Australia. His intent, prosecutors claim, was to enhance his application for the program meant to attract global professionals and graduates.

Although released on bail, Che missed two consecutive court hearings, prompting Acting Principal Magistrate Cheang Kei-hong to order his arrest and the forfeiture of his bail and surety. The case triggers concerns over the efficacy of background checks as Hong Kong seeks to recruit skilled workers amid labor shortages.

