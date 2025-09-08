Tragedy in Jerusalem: Unraveling a Deadly Bus Shooting
In a tragic incident in Jerusalem, two assailants opened fire on buses during a traffic jam, killing five and injuring 11. Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consul General to South India, highlighted the recurring threat of terrorism that continues to challenge Israel's defense efforts.
- Country:
- Israel
In a tragic turn of events, Jerusalem witnessed a deadly shooting as two Palestinians, who had entered Israel illegally, opened fire on buses caught in a traffic jam. This incident resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to at least 11 others, as reported by the Times of Israel.
Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consul General to South India, expressed deep sorrow while discussing the event with ANI. She emphasized that such acts of terrorism present a persistent challenge for Israel, which must continuously address these threats on multiple fronts.
While defense forces typically thwart these attacks, Weizmann acknowledged that not all can be prevented, noting the recurring nature of these incidents with varying levels of organizational involvement. The attackers in this case were neutralized at the scene, preventing any further threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Routh's Lone Defense: A Trial Against Odds
South Korea and Japan Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Historic Seoul Summit: Defense Ministers Meet Amid Rising Tensions
Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Largest Overnight Defense Battle
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons