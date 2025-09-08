Tragedy in Jerusalem: Unraveling a Deadly Bus Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, Jerusalem witnessed a deadly shooting as two Palestinians, who had entered Israel illegally, opened fire on buses caught in a traffic jam. This incident resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to at least 11 others, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consul General to South India, expressed deep sorrow while discussing the event with ANI. She emphasized that such acts of terrorism present a persistent challenge for Israel, which must continuously address these threats on multiple fronts.

While defense forces typically thwart these attacks, Weizmann acknowledged that not all can be prevented, noting the recurring nature of these incidents with varying levels of organizational involvement. The attackers in this case were neutralized at the scene, preventing any further threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)