Left Menu

Tragedy in Jerusalem: Unraveling a Deadly Bus Shooting

In a tragic incident in Jerusalem, two assailants opened fire on buses during a traffic jam, killing five and injuring 11. Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consul General to South India, highlighted the recurring threat of terrorism that continues to challenge Israel's defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:22 IST
Tragedy in Jerusalem: Unraveling a Deadly Bus Shooting
Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consulate General to South India (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tragic turn of events, Jerusalem witnessed a deadly shooting as two Palestinians, who had entered Israel illegally, opened fire on buses caught in a traffic jam. This incident resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to at least 11 others, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Worli Weizmann, Israel's Consul General to South India, expressed deep sorrow while discussing the event with ANI. She emphasized that such acts of terrorism present a persistent challenge for Israel, which must continuously address these threats on multiple fronts.

While defense forces typically thwart these attacks, Weizmann acknowledged that not all can be prevented, noting the recurring nature of these incidents with varying levels of organizational involvement. The attackers in this case were neutralized at the scene, preventing any further threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

 India
2
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

 India
3
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

 Trinidad and Tobago
4
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025