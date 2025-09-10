Left Menu

Global Human Rights Concerns and Tibetan Struggles Highlighted at UNHRC

UN High Commissioner Volker Turk warns of global threats to human rights amid conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, DR Congo, and Gaza. Tibetans face repression despite China's modernization claims, with cultural erosion and rights violations. Urgent global solidarity is needed to uphold peace and justice, says Turk.

In a potent address at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, High Commissioner Volker Turk spotlighted the escalating threats to human rights worldwide, underscoring the dire situation in conflict zones including Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Gaza.

Turk expressed serious concerns about the erosion of civic freedoms beyond these war zones, citing intensifying discrimination against minorities and diminishing multilateral cooperation. However, he also recognized hopeful developments like treaty ratifications and grassroots initiatives, urging reinforced international solidarity.

Meanwhile, as China commemorates the Tibet Autonomous Region's 60th year, reports from the Central Tibetan Administration reveal ongoing cultural and expressive repression of Tibetans, highlighting detentions and cultural assimilation risks, raising alarms about international human rights violations.

