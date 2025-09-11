Nepalese Army Extends Curfew Amid Political Unrest: Calls for New Leadership Emerge

The Nepalese Army has extended prohibitory orders and a curfew in Kathmandu Valley, which includes the districts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, amid persistent political unrest and widespread demonstrations. The extension will last until 6 am on Friday, September 12. Essential service vehicles and institutions are exempted from the restrictions.

In a statement released Thursday, the Army assured residents that essential goods stores would operate between 6 am and 9 am and again from 5 pm to 7 pm, urging people to shop in small groups. Meanwhile, public discontent has sparked backing for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a potential interim government leader.

Protests, ignited by a government-imposed social media ban, have resulted in 30 deaths and over 500 injuries. Citizens demand an end to government corruption and favoritism, intensified by the 'Nepo Babies' trend showcasing the lavish lifestyles of politicians' offspring. Calls for new leadership resonate as political instability deepens.

