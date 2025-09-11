Nepal's Rising Tide: Gen Z Leads Charge for Change

In the midst of escalating unrest across Nepal, President Ram Chandra Paudel on Thursday called for peace, emphasizing his commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges within the constitutional framework. He urged for restraint and cooperation, stressing that efforts are underway to satisfy the demands of protesters while safeguarding democracy.

The country has been witnessing widespread protests spearheaded by Gen Z activists, who accuse the government of pervasive corruption and political inertia. These demonstrations, which began in early September, have gained momentum with calls for a transparent, accountable leadership as protestors champion former Chief Justice Sushila Karki for the role of interim Prime Minister.

Amidst tensions, Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' lent his support to Karki, reinforcing her candidacy for interim leadership. Despite instances of violence attributed to political infiltrators, the movement persists. Public anger has grown with the surfacing of political privilege on social media, sparking demands for change in governance practices across Nepal.