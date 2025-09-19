Left Menu

Israeli Forces Uncover Palestinian Rocket Factory Near Ramallah

Israeli security forces discovered a rocket-production site in Ramallah, seizing rockets ready for launch and arresting three suspects. The incident raises security concerns as local bodies call for stronger government action against Palestinian terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:46 IST
Israeli Forces Uncover Palestinian Rocket Factory Near Ramallah
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): In a significant security operation, Israeli forces uncovered a Palestinian rocket-production facility in the Ramallah area. The nighttime raid led to the seizure of dozens of rockets, including some primed for launch, along with explosives and a specialized lathe meant for rocket manufacturing, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday.

Three individuals were apprehended as part of the operation. This raid follows the military's recent discovery of an inoperative makeshift rocket during a counterterrorism maneuver in Kafr Ni'ma, a nearby Palestinian village, which notably lacked both a warhead and launching capability.

The operation has spurred calls for heightened governmental measures from the Yesha Council, an organization representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The Council urged the government to take firm action against terrorism and extend sovereignty over these regions. They stated that inaction invites increased terror and potential future threats to central areas in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025