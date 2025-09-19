Israeli Forces Uncover Palestinian Rocket Factory Near Ramallah

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): In a significant security operation, Israeli forces uncovered a Palestinian rocket-production facility in the Ramallah area. The nighttime raid led to the seizure of dozens of rockets, including some primed for launch, along with explosives and a specialized lathe meant for rocket manufacturing, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday.

Three individuals were apprehended as part of the operation. This raid follows the military's recent discovery of an inoperative makeshift rocket during a counterterrorism maneuver in Kafr Ni'ma, a nearby Palestinian village, which notably lacked both a warhead and launching capability.

The operation has spurred calls for heightened governmental measures from the Yesha Council, an organization representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The Council urged the government to take firm action against terrorism and extend sovereignty over these regions. They stated that inaction invites increased terror and potential future threats to central areas in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)