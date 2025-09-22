UN Condemns Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan's Sentencing

The United Nations Human Rights Office has expressed serious concerns regarding the recent sentencing of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. She was known for her reports from Wuhan during the initial coronavirus outbreak and has now received an additional four-year prison term under charges described by the UN as "vague and ill-defined." The international body has called for her immediate release.

UN spokesperson Jeremy Laurence labeled Zhang's latest conviction as "deeply disturbing," urging for her "immediate and unconditional release." Though the specifics of Zhang's new charges remain undisclosed, the United Nations suggests they are likely related to her social media activity.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of independent observers during the trial, casting doubts on the fairness of the judicial process. This is Zhang's second conviction for similar offenses, aimed at what international law protects as fundamental rights.