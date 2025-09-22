Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Secular Response to Terrorism

During a visit to Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the secular ethos of India, emphasizing a discerning response to terrorism. Singh delineated the contrast between Pakistani terrorists' religious targeting and India's action-oriented retaliation, notably Operation Sindoor, which refrained from harming civilian or military infrastructure.

Addressing the Indian community in Rabat, Singh remarked, 'Terrorists killed citizens after asking their religion, whereas we focused on their actions, not their faith.' His remarks reinforced India's foundational secular principles, highlighting its commitment to allowing individuals to practice any religion without facing discrimination.

Rajnath Singh's two-day visit to Morocco marked an historic occasion as the first by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation. The minister was warmly welcomed by Indian expatriates and Moroccan officials upon his arrival at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)