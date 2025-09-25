Building Bridges: Sambhali Trust's Fight for Equality at UNHRC
During the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Govind Singh Rathore, founder of the Sambhali Trust, stressed the urgency of enhancing global human rights mechanisms. His call to action focused on the plight of marginalised women and girls in Rajasthan, India, where the Trust operates to promote dignity and equality through education, training, and legal awareness.
Rathore portrayed international human rights bodies as crucial defenders of freedom, urging for strengthened international cooperation within the United Nations framework. Since its establishment, Sambhali Trust has equipped over 77,000 women and girls with vocational, educational, and legal tools to foster independence, challenging societal inequities and violence in the process.
Rathore also highlighted India's strides in human rights, citing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and the National Commission for Women as pivotal in aligning with Sustainable Development Goals, particularly gender equality. He concluded with an appeal for increased partnerships with civil societies, arguing that such collaborations are essential for translating rights commitments into tangible experiences.
